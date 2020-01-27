Carlson: Dem Donors Hate, Fear Bernie Sanders — He Intends to Upend America’s Economic Order

During his show’s monologue on Monday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson explained his assessment of the current Democratic presidential contest, as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) looks to be on his way to early primary state wins in Iowa and New Hampshire.

However, Carlson predicted pushback against Sanders from within this own party, given he threatens Big Tech and the liberal finance establishment, which are two significant constituencies within the Democratic Party.

“Despite superficial similarities, Biden and Buttigieg, two of their front-runners, and Elizabeth [Warren], are not like Bernie Sanders,” he said. “If Bernie Sanders wins, he won’t just mandate gender-neutral bathrooms at your local Chik-fil-A, or seize guns from mean old Republicans in rural America. Those are lifestyle issues beloved by the Democratic donor class because they don’t cost them anything.”

“They’re free, and they get to feel virtuous,” Carlson continued. “But Bernie doesn’t plan to stop there. He has got bigger ideas. He intends to upend America’s economic order. That’s bad news for a lot of us, but it’s especially bad for the liberal finance establishment and the tech world, which have become richer than any group in history over the past twenty years. Democratic donors hate and fear Bernie Sanders for that. So they’ve put their PR department to attack him.”

