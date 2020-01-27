MSNBC’s Wallace: Bolton Revelations ‘Seismic’ — Aftershocks Are Coming

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Monday during her network’s coverage of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump that the revelations in former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s book were “seismic.”

Bolton’s book, “The Room Where it Happened,” reportedly will reveal that President Trump was withholding congressionally-approved aid to Ukraine until they agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Wallace said, “John Bolton reads like Tom Cruise in “The Firm” in this article in The New York Times. He walked into the White House, and he called the Attorney General and said, ‘Whoa AG Barr, I’m worried Rudy Giuliani is mixing up his business with foreign policy.’ Barr did nothing. He called Pompeo, and he said, ‘Hey Secretary of State Pompeo, I’m worried that these allegations against Yovanovitch are BS. We are smearing a good woman,’ Pompeo does nothing. I think these revelations are seismic, and I don’t think we felt all the aftershocks just yet. ”

