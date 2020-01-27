Schweizer: Trump’s Concern with Biden’s Ukraine Dealings Was Legitimate

Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer appeared on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co” on Monday to discuss his book Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite.

During that appearance, Schweizer argued President Donald Trump’s concerns over former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s dealings with Ukrainian company Burisma was legitimate.

Schweizer said, “I think if they are going to have witnesses, you’ve got to have a full slate of witnesses. My belief is one of the crux issues as it relates to the president’s phone call with Zelensky is, is it a legitimate question to ask for a foreign law enforcement agency to cooperate with the U.S. attorney general on an investigation? And the crux of that is, is there something to be concerned about in the Biden relationship? I think there is. I mean, it’s very, very clear.”

“Look at the timeline — February 2014, Putin moves into Crimea. March 2014, Obama says Biden’s our point person,” he continued. “Within three weeks, Hunter Biden is on the payroll of Burisma. Three weeks. A million dollars a year to join the board of directors with no background in Ukraine, no background in energy. It’s very clear there’s a massive conflict of interest here. For critics to kind of just dismiss it and say ‘Oh, maybe he shouldn’t have done it, it’s no big deal.’ No, this is how corruption occurs. This is how it’s done.”

