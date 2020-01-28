Schumer: 10-12 Republicans ‘in Play’ on Voting for Witnesses, Documents

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment that he thinks up to 12 Republican senators were willing to vote to hear witness testimony.

Schumer said, “I think there are 10 to 12 Republicans who are in play. And these are 10 to 12 people who have never said a negative word about witnesses and documents, so there’s a real chance here to get more than four. There’s also a chance to get less. Even if you’re the single person who votes against Donald Trump for witnesses and documents, McConnell may forgive you. Trump never will. You see these articles in states. The hard-right Trump people say they better be with Trump, or we’re not supporting them. There’s a lot of pressure on these folks, but I think some of them sort of realize the right thing to do at this moment in history, and it weighs on different shoulders in different ways, is to at least get witnesses and documents. That is only fair.”

