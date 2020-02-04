Buttigieg: Trump’s SOTU Was a Disturbing Effort to Further Divide the American People

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address was a “disturbing” effort to further divide the America people.

Buttigieg said, “What I heard was really two speeches. One of them was an attempt to tell a rosy story about an economy that, I guess, looks good if you measure it by the stock market, but certainly in the industrial Midwest where I live, where manufacturing is in recession, not exactly matching the story that the president’s telling. But at least the story he was trying to tell was positive.”

He continued, “Then it turned into this highly partisan, highly polarizing checklist. Almost as if he was trying to find every special interest group in his base to talk to. Continuing with that rhetoric, demonizing undocumented people living in the country, and really some disturbing efforts, I think, to further divide the American people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN