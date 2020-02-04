Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Tuesday named the suspected Ukraine “whistleblower” during a Senate floor speech as the upper chamber concludes its closing arguments as part of its impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

In his remarks, Paul read aloud his question about Eric Ciaramella — the partisan CIA officer whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Robert refused to read the question when the Kentucky Republican posed it last week, all but confirmed a Real Clear Investigations report alleging that Ciaramella was indeed the “whistleblower.”

The questions reads: “Manager Schiff and Counsel for the President, are you aware that House Intelligence Committee staffer Shawn Misko had a close relationship with Eric Ciaramella when at the National Security Council together, and are you aware and how do you respond to reports that Ciaramella and Misko may have worked together to plot impeaching the President before there were formal House impeachment proceedings?”

