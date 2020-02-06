Sanders Co-Chair: ‘My Have Things Changed’ on the Popular Vote with Buttigieg

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Nina Turner, the National Co-Chair of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign stated that “so many people in 2016, and even Mr. Buttigieg said the same thing, that the person that wins the popular vote wins.” And that Sanders won the popular vote in both the first round of voting and the realignment in the 2020 Iowa caucuses.

Turner said, “Now, in terms of the popular vote, Erin — and I remember so many people in 2016, and even Mr. Buttigieg said the same thing, that the person that wins the popular vote wins. But my have things changed in 2020. Sen. Sanders did win the popular vote on the first round. He also won it in the realignment as well.”

