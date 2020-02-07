Brennan: Hearing Trump Call Comey a Sleazebag ‘Makes My Blood Boil’

Former CIA director John Brennan said Friday on MSNBC that President Donald Trump calling former FBI Director a sleazebag made his “blood boil.”

After a clip of the president’s comments yesterday, Brennan said, “Just hearing that makes my blood boil. So I know there are individuals within the FBI who feel the same way. But Donald Trump’s behavior and comments yesterday were despicable, utterly detestable. I don’t see how anybody could, in fact, defend himself performance yesterday.”

