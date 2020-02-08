Clyburn: ‘Get Rid of Caucuses’ – They ‘Are Manipulated’

. @WhipClyburn : "I really think we ought to get rid of caucuses. I've argued against that. South Carolina used to be a caucus state. I helped get rid of the caucus, because I know how the caucuses are manipulated…open primaries should be the way to go." #Newsmakers pic.twitter.com/4hZ7Ut4HOd

During an interview with C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers” broadcast on Friday, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that Iowa should not be the first state to vote on presidential nominations, and “we ought to get rid of caucuses.” Because caucuses “are manipulated.”

Clyburn said, “I’m not just getting here. I’ve been arguing for 30 years, in fact, I think even longer, I was on the McGovern Commission…and down through the years, we have recommended that we not start our campaign season in a state that does not reflect the demographics of the country.”

He added, “I really think we ought to get rid of caucuses. I’ve argued against that. South Carolina used to be a caucus state. I helped get rid of the caucus. Because I know how the caucuses are manipulated. I’ve been in the caucuses. And I know how they are manipulated. We ought not have caucuses. Open primaries should be the way to go.”

