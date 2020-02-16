Pelosi: If Trump Was a Person of Faith, He Would Realize People Pray ‘Even for Him’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview that if President Donald Trump was a person of faith he would recognize other people of faith like her pray “even for him”

While claiming Republican senators did not have the “courage” to vote guilty on impeachment, Pelosi said, “Except for Mitt Romney. God bless him. And then the president criticized him for using his faith.”

She added, “Look I don’t know if the president is a person of faith. It’s not for me to make that judgment.”

Amanpour said, “He criticized you about saying you prayed for him as well.”

Pelosi said, “He said I didn’t pray for him. I thought if he was a person of faith he would recognize other people of faith. And if he prayed he would recognize that other people do, even for him.”

