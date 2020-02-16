Tom Steyer: ‘Trump Is a Terrible Economic President’

Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that President Donald Trump was a “terrible economic president.”

Partial transcript as follows:

BRENNAN: You have said because you were a hedge fund manager, that it makes you uniquely qualified, your experience to have a positive economic impact as president. The Federal Reserve chair testified this week that labor force participation, basically, you know, the share of Americans who work is low, is happening because- and in a negative place, because of the opioid crisis and problems with the education system. Is that how you diagnose the problem?

STEYER: Well, let me say this, Mr. Trump is a terrible economic president. He had very short term fixes–

BRENNAN: This was his Federal Reserve chairman.

STEYER: I understand that. I’m going to address the Federal Reserve chairman’s statements. But this has to do with Mr. Trump. He’s running on the economy, but he’s really running on a Mar-a-Lago economy where he’s given big benefits to rich people and big corporations in the short run. What the Federal Reserve chairman is talking about in terms of opioids and education is how you actually develop long term prosperity and justice. And that is by investing in young people through education, specifically including universal pre-kindergarten, and by dealing with issues of health around the country, including the opioid crisis, including mental health. What Mr. Trump is doing is a very superficial short term juice to the economy through his pals at the Mar-a-Lago Country Club and other rich people. And he’s avoiding the actual long term prosperity of Americans that is done by investing in the American people, by making us productive over time. And that means education, health care for every American, a living wage.