Buttigieg: Trump ‘Never Met a Corrupt Politician He Didn’t Like’

During a town hall on CNN on Tuesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg criticized President Trump’s recent pardons and commutations by stating that Trump “seems like he’s never met a corrupt politician he didn’t like.”

After discussing how he would use his clemency powers as president for nonviolent drug offenders, Buttigieg said, “This president seems like he’s never met a corrupt politician he didn’t like. It’s one thing about him that actually is bipartisan, is his fondness for corrupt politicians. And it’s just, to me, the absolute wrong direction to even think about that pardon power.”

