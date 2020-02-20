Cicilline: ‘Richard Grenell Is Basically an Internet Troll’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) stated that acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell “is basically an Internet troll” and isn’t qualified to hold the position.

Cicilline said, “Well, there are tremendous risks. I mean, this is an important position. We rely on the director of national intelligence to provide information to the Congress and to the president about the security threats to our country and have the chief responsibility of sharing that information with Congress in a bipartisan way. Richard Grenell is basically an Internet troll. He is a loyalist to the president. He is not qualified to hold this position even for a single day.”

