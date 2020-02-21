Bernie Sanders on Bloomberg: ‘Quite Likely That Trump Will Chew Him Up and Spit Him Out’

In a preview of an upcoming CBS “60 Minutes” interview with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) sounded off on billionaire and former New City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Sanders told Anderson Cooper in the interview which will air on Sunday that after seeing his poor performance at the Nevada Democrat debate, he thinks it is “quite likely” Trump would chew Bloomberg up and “spit him out” on the debate stage.

Cooper asked, “Were you surprised by how unprepared he seemed for some very basic, obvious questions at the debate in Nevada?”

“Yes, I was. I was. You know, if that’s what happened in a Democratic debate, I think it’s quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out,” Sanders replied.

