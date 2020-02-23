David Frum: Fat Trump ‘Can’t Pick Up a Ball, Never Mind Throw It’

David Frum, a writer and editor for The Atlantic, said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” Sunday that President Donald Trump was “the fattest presidents ever.”

Frum said, “One of the things Donald Trump tried to spread in 2016 was the idea that Hillary Clinton was somehow physically incapable of managing the presidency. I mean, it’s audacious. Donald Trump was the oldest president ever. One of the fattest presidents ever.”

“The least physically capable president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt was in a wheelchair. He can’t pick up a ball, never mind throw it. But he was able to put into the minds of tens of millions of people the idea that Hillary Clinton, who’s a very vigorous woman in good health, was somehow too sick to be president.”

