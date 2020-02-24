Hillary Clinton: Trump ‘Is a Clear and Present Danger to Democracy and to Our Future’

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Monday called President Donald Trump a “clear and present danger to democracy.”
She made those remarks when being questioned by journalists on the red carpet for the Berlin film festival.
Clinton said, “I will support the nominee of our party because I think that our current president is a clear and present danger to democracy and to our future.”
