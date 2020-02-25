Adam Schiff: Anyone That Stood with Trump Will Be ‘Covered With Shame’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) declared Monday on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that once Donald Trump was no longer president, anyone who supported him will be “covered with shame.”

Schiff said, “We can remove him from office. I mean, that’s the main thing. The good news, the good news is the American people do not buy what he’s selling. They don’t like him. A majority of Americans have never agreed with him. If we turn out our people, those people that are decent, that cherish the values of this country, if we register them to vote and we turn them out, he is a one-term nightmare only.”

He continued, “They can do everything right and still lose because they don’t have the numbers. The demographic that supports him is an older and dying, literally dying demographic. Mitch McConnell’s whole political business model is built on fewer people voting. It’s the only way they stay in power, is with fewer people voting, which is why they work so hard to disenfranchise, particularly minority communities from voting. So what we need to do is we need to register every single eligible voter. We don’t need to know who the nominee is going to be right now. We can register people right now. And then when it comes time in the fall, we turn them out, and we look back on this as a terrible gauntlet we went through. I think frankly anyone that stood by, stood with this president, lacked the kind of courage that Mitt Romney displayed, will be covered with shame. Covered with shame.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN