AOC: ‘I Feel Good’ I Called ICE Centers ‘Concentration Camps’ — Trump Is ‘Dangerous Now’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said on the nationally syndicated radio morning show “The Breakfast Club” that President Donald Trump was “dangerous now.”

On Trump winning in 2020, Ocasio-Cortez said, “I don’t think November is a sure bet for anybody.”

When asked if people should leave the country if Trump wins, she said, “It’s dangerous now. It’s dangerous now, and I think what we really need to do is inspire people who didn’t turn out last time to turn out this time.”

Defending her advocacy, she said, “I feel good about my first year because I called the detention camps at our border what they are.”

Co-host Charlamagne tha God said, “Concentration camps.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Yes.”

Last year in an Instagram Live video, Ocasio-Cortez said, “The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border, and that is exactly what they are.”

