Cotton: Sotomayor Dissent on Public Charge Rule ‘an Example of Liberal Democrats Projecting Their Own Behavior’

On Tuesday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) applauded the Supreme Court’s efforts to end activist liberal judges’ efforts to stymy President Donald Trump’s reforms of federal regulations.

He also responded to Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s criticism in a dissent questioning her colleagues’ ruling on the public charge rule. That decision affirmed the Trump administration’s authorities, which Sotomayor called “putting a thumb on the scale in favor of the party that won.”

Cotton deemed those remarks from Sotomayor and others as “projecting their own behavior.”

“Yes, those questions, just like Justice Sotomayor’s dissent, is an example of liberal Democrats projecting their own behavior onto the president,” Cotton said. “Justice Sotomayor is complaining that the Supreme Court has now enjoined multiple left-wing judges at the trial court level for blocking the president’s entire regulatory reform agenda. What’s unprecedented is not what the Supreme Court is doing, it’s what all of these resistance judges are doing around the country when the president is passing regulations, and they are trying to stop them nationwide from going into effect.”

“That’s a practice that has to stop,” he added. “I’m glad the Supreme Court has been stopping it on an ad hoc basis. They need to stop it permanently.”

