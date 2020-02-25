Watch: Bernie Bro Introduces the Ingredients of Biden’s Corn Pops

A Bernie Bro in Charleston, South Carolina, mocked former Vice President Joe Biden by using Biden’s failures as the “ingredients” of a Corn Pops box.

“Okay, we’ve got fourth place in Iowa, Ukraine contracts for Hunter, the Iraq War, Malarkey, that’s a key ingredient that brings out the flavor,” he said.

“China contracts for Hunter, plagiarism, human connections, stock market coupons, hugs, pushup challenges, the 1994 Crime Bill, even more hugs, (was that a hug?), ‘expodentially,’ shotgun through the door, 720 million working women, and truth over facts,” he added.

“All in all great Corn Pops.”