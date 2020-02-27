Pence: I Had ‘Good Conversations’ with Schumer, Pelosi about Coronavirus

During an interview set to air on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Vice President Mike Pence said that he had “good conversations” about combatting the coronavirus with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Pence stated, “The president also directed me to reach out. I spoke to Speaker Pelosi. I spoke to Sen. Schumer. … They were good conversations.”

Pence added that while Schumer and Pelosi have politicized the situation, “the president said to me, look, I want you to reach out to the Republican and Democrat leadership. Because we want to push politics aside, we want to make sure we get the resources that we need to respond to this, to make sure the CDC, all of our agencies, have the support that they need.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett