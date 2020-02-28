GOP Sen. Rick Scott Calls on CDC to Set Up 24/7 Coronavirus Hotline

While speaking with Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” on Friday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to set up a 24/7 hotline to help combat the coronavirus in the United States.

Scott stressed the importance to keep Americans “informed” about what is going on with the outbreak, explaining a hotline would be a good way to give constant updates and provide vital information to the American people.

“You need to understand exactly what’s going on, follow what the federal government’s putting out,” Scott advised. “I want the CDC to do a 24/7 hotline because I think that will help. The federal government needs to be doing constant updates of what they do know, and if they don’t know something, be very clear — don’t be overconfident, but tell people exactly what’s going on. Americans are smart, they’re going to make good, informed decisions.”

“I want the federal government to put more information out. I’ve asked them to do it, I believe they’re going to do it,” he added.

Scott went on to tell Fox News he supports adding more money to help in the fight against the coronavirus spreading if necessary.

