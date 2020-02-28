Trump Jr.: Dems Hoping for Coronavirus Disaster a ‘New Level of Sickness’

Friday, Donald Trump, Jr., son of President Donald Trump, sounded off on the coronavirus outbreak and the media and the Democrats seemingly hoping for the pandemic to come to the United States with the plan to blame his father for it as seen by a recent op-ed in The New York Times.

He told “Fox & Friends” that wishing the coronavirus comes to the United States just to stick it to the president is “a new level of sickness.”

“Anything that they can use to try to hurt Trump, they will,” the younger Trump stated. “Anything he does in a positive sense, like you heard from the reporter that was just suspended from ABC, they will not give him credit for.”

He continued, “The playbook is old at this point, but for them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” the younger Trump stated. “I don’t know if this is coronavirus or Trump Derangement Syndrome, but these people are infected badly. To run that in The New York Times … it’s truly sick.”

Trump Jr. added that Democrats and the media can get away with flipping things on Trump to make him look bad because the media will not “cover themselves honestly.”

“It’s an absolute travesty,” he concluded.

