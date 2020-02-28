Van Jones: Biden Campaign Feels Like ‘Dead Man Walking’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” network contributor Van Jones blasted former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, questioning the strategy and rationale behind the candidacy.

Jones said the Biden campaign is “broke,” lacking enthusiasm and has the feel of “a dead man walking.”

“The problem that you have … is that there’s a weakness in the Biden campaign that is obvious,” Jones argued. “It’s not just a weakness of the candidate. People will say, ‘Oh, he’s maybe a little bit slower, little bit this, little bit that.’ No, the problem is a former vice president, two-term vice president, Obama’s guy, should be just sucking in money. He’s broke. That shows a lack of enthusiasm not just at the grassroots level, where he needed that, but also at the top. And so it’s very, very hard to understand the rationale in the Biden candidacy as a campaign. He doesn’t have the grassroots enthusiasm. He’s not filling stadiums like Bernie Sanders. He’s not vacuuming in money from the top. He doesn’t have a grassroots operation. So, it’s just felt like a dead man walking campaign for a long time.”

He then added, “But it could come back. If he does something extraordinary tomorrow night, he blows it out, and all of a sudden they’re like, ‘Oh, Joe’s back.’ Maybe something reverses. But it’s a weird strategy.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent