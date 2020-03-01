Bloomberg: Trump’s Coronavirus Response ‘Ignorant and Irresponsible’

Democratic presidential hopeful billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg said that President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak has been “ignorant and irresponsible,” because he has not told the American people he does not know what will happen, but we have to prepared.

The clip played on Sunday’s broadcast of CNS’s “Face the Nation,” was a preview of Bloomberg’s interview on “60 Minutes,” that will air tonight.

Host Scott Pelley asked, “How do you view this emergency?”

Bloomberg said, “I find it incomprehensible that the president would do something as inane as calling it a hoax, which he did last night in South Carolina.”

Pelley pushed back by saying, “He said that the Democrats making so much of it is a Democratic hoax. Not that the virus was a hoax.”

Bloomberg responded, “This is up to the scientists and the doctors as to whether there is a problem. They all, around the world, say that it is in some places, and has enormous potential to become one elsewhere. And it is just ignorant and irresponsible to not stand up and be the leader and say, ‘We don’t know, but we have to prepare for the fact that, if it is, we have the medicines and the structure and the knowledge to deal with it.'”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN