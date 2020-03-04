McCarthy: Trump ‘Has a Better Chance of Beating’ Joe Biden than Bernie Sanders

Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) argued odds were better for President Donald Trump to win reelection in a general election match-up against former Vice President Joe Biden than Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Partial transcript as follows:

MCCARTHY: I truly believe —

BARTIROMO: Yes.

MCCARTHY: The president has a better chance of beating Joe Biden than — than competition with Bernie Sanders.

BARTIROMO: So the races are going to be consistent until — up until November.

What do you need to do to take back the House and to ensure President Trump beats either Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders because it certainly feels like a two-man race now?

MCCARTHY: Yes, I think the president is going to win either way. But with Joe Biden, there is no enthusiasm for him. That — that gives him real problems in the House. We only need 18 seats, and we’ve got 30 Democrats who sit in seats that President Trump carried. That’s even going to grow further.

You’ve got an ability to win this House back. Bloomberg spent a billion dollars, and he’s only big in American Samoa. So, I mean, he’ll probably get out of the race. Elizabeth Warren gets out of the race, that’s going to help Bernie as well.

The real challenge here is, can we compete? We — we beat them on ideas. Financially, we need to get there. The best way to go is takethehouse.com if you really want to see this flip. Otherwise, it will be continued investigations of President Trump going into the next term.