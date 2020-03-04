Scarborough: ‘Kingmaker’ Clyburn More Powerful than Millions of Dollars, Tweets, Facebook Ads

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday reacted to former Vice President Joe Biden’s resurgence in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination since being endorsed by House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC).

Following a strong Super Tuesday for Biden that resulted in him surpassing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as the frontrunner, Scarborough touted Clyburn as a “kingmaker” whose words are more “powerful” than millions of dollars, tweets and Facebook ads.

“You know, Mika, you can take the hundreds of millions of dollars, you can take the organizations that all the political pros talk about, you can take the millions of tweets, you can take all the Facebook ads, you can take everything that is talked about every day on how to build a winning campaign and all those combined are not as powerful as one man’s words,” Scarborough told co-host Mika Brzezinski. “Jim Clyburn, kingmaker. Extraordinary.”

“Nobody, and I mean nobody expected until early in the evening last night that Joe Biden had a chance to even draw even with Bernie Sanders by the end of the night on Super Tuesday, let alone go ahead of him this way,” he concluded.

