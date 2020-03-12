Azar: Linking Patients to Coronavirus Tests ‘Has Not Been as Seamless as We’d Like’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar stated that coronavirus testing “has not worked as well as we would like.” And connecting patients, doctors, and hospitals to coronavirus lab tests and labs “has not been as seamless as we’d like.”

Azar said, “So, the CDC invented a test within two weeks of China posting the genetic sequence. And we developed the test, and it’s been available and we’ve had actually capacity at all times to do testing for people that needed to be tested, but it has not worked as well as we would like. We have four-and-a-half-million tests out there. There are a surplus of tests out there, but the connection from the patient-doctor/hospital to those lab tests and the labs has not been as seamless as we’d like.”

