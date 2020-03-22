De Blasio: People Will Die Because Trump ‘Will Not Lift a Finger to Help’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio accused President Donald Trump of not lifting “a finger to help” with the coronavirus breakout.

De Blasio said, “The truth is, and New Yorkers and all Americans deserve the truth, it’s only getting worse. April and May are going to be a lot worse. Right now, we are a third of the cases in the country. That’s going to get worse. We’re about two thirds or more of the cases in New York State. That’s going to get worse. But the president of the United States is from New York City, and he will not lift a finger to help his hometown. And I don’t get it. I don’t get it. Right now, I have asked repeatedly for the military to be mobilized for the Defense Production Act to be used to its fullest to get things like ventilators so people who can live who would die otherwise, I can’t be blunt enough. If the president doesn’t act, people will die who could have lived otherwise.”

He added, “The American government is not at full bore. The defense act has been activated. We have gotten no indication of any factory on 24/7 shifts, no shipments, and the U.S. military is at its bases and not the front lines. Respectfully, governor, we cannot be gentle about this point right this minute. From this minute forward, our government, our federal government needs to be in this fight instead of on the sidelines. I’m not worried about blame. I’m worried about saving lives right this minute, and I don’t see the federal government at this moment.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN