Dem Rep. Shalala: ‘Dangerous and Immoral’ for Trump to Talk about Reopening Economy on Easter

During an interview on MSNBC on Tuesday, Rep. and former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala (D-FL) stated that what President Trump “has been saying about getting back at Easter time is both dangerous and immoral.”

Shalala said, “I think that what the president has been saying about getting back at Easter time is both dangerous and immoral. And let me say that I know of no — he defies ethical standards. No American believes that we should choose the economy over human life, and that’s what’s at stake here. And the president is putting human life at risk because he wants the economy to get back, and he simply — it’s literally immoral for him to do that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett