Stacey Abrams: ‘I Would Be Happy to Serve’ as Biden’s Running Mate

Wednesday on “MSNBC Live,” former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addressed speculation she could be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

Abrams said she has not been in conversation with the Biden campaign, but she is “very honored to be considered” and would be “happy to serve” with Biden. She also touted her experience and how she has been an “effective leader.”

“I have not been in conversation with Vice President Biden, but I’m very honored to be considered,” Abrams told anchor Craig Melvin. “I believe I bring the experience in the public sector, the private sector, the non-profit sector. I’ve also done international work and I’ve been an effective leader. Just this year and last year I stood up a 20-state network to ensure protection of our elections. But more than anything, I’m committed to helping serve this country with the common sense, with the leadership and with the experience to work at the state and national level because we have to remember, part of the response we’re seeing right now in lieu of leadership from the national level has been our states, and it’s been my privilege for 11 years to help lead the state of Georgia as Democratic leader for seven years and as a state legislator for 11 years.”

Melvin asked if Abrams would answer the phone if Biden were to call.

She replied, “I would absolutely answer the phone, and I would be happy to serve as a running mate, not only for the election, but also serve as a partner in an administration.”

