Pelosi: We Want to Get More Money for Voting by Mail in Next Coronavirus Bill, We’ll Need at Least $2 Billion for Elections

On Thursday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that Democrats hope to get more funding for voting by mail into the coronavirus funding bill, and that Democrats want at least $2 billion “to protect the integrity of our election-critical infrastructure as well as to promote voting by mail.”

Pelosi said, “We had $400 million to promote voting by mail, direct, all of that. However, it was not nearly enough. We need at least five times that much in order to really meet the needs, to protect the integrity of our election-critical infrastructure as well as to promote voting by mail. It is absolutely essential at this time. … So, in this next bill, we hope to get more resources to vote by mail. And if you’re doing that, you have to have funds for the Postal Service as well, which he has objected to.”

