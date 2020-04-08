Pence: ‘I Expect We’ll Continue’ Funding W.H.O. But There Will Be Future Accountability 

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Vice President Mike Pence stated that he expects that the United States will “continue” to fund the World Health Organization, but that in the future, there will be “accountability” for the organization.

Pence stated, “Well, you know this is a president who believes in accountability, and the American taxpayers provide tens of millions of dollars to the World Health Organization. As the president said yesterday, I expect we’ll continue to do that. But that doesn’t mean that at the right time in the future we aren’t going to ask the tough questions about how the World Health Organization could have been so wrong. … We’ll get to the answers of that, and we’ll create accountability just like the American people would want us to do.”

