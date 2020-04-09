Graham: Senate Should Punish China ‘Severely’ for Causing Pandemic

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the Chinese government is to blame for the coronavirus pandemic, which caused American deaths and record unemployment.

Graham said, “The first thing I want to do is get the United States Senate on the record where we, we don’t blame Trump, we blame China. The Chinese government is responsible for 16,000 American deaths and 17 million Americans being unemployed. It’s the Chinese government and the way they behave that led to this pandemic. This is the third one to come out of China. I want to make our response to this so overwhelming that China will change its behavior.”

He added, “I want to get the medical supply chain back into the United States. I want to stop counseling some debt that we owe to China because they should be paying us. So I think you will see a bipartisan push back against China to punish them so severely to deter them in the future.”

On mass testing for the virus, Graham said, “There is two kinds of tests, do you have it or have you had at? A lot of people have had it and don’t know it. We need to test them and get them back to work because they are good to go, and we need tests to show they don’t have it right now. If we are going to get the economy back open safely and the way to do it does have a testing regime that allows people to go back to work safely. Better days lie ahead.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN