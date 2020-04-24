Cruz: ‘We Have Spent More Than Enough’ on Coronavirus Funding

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) weighed in on additional emergency relief funding after the House of Representatives passed a $484 billion package to aid small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruz pushed back against additional funding, saying the United States “has spent more than enough.”

“We have spent more than enough money,” Cruz advised. “We cannot spend our way out of this. We have spent now nearly $3 trillion. We’ve spent 15% of our total national debt. Enough is enough is enough. The focus — look I supported every one of these bills that has come through. I agreed that we need emergency relief to help people, to help people through the relief as a short-term bridge loan, but none of the spending … it wasn’t designed to fix the problem. It was simply relief — relief to people that were hurting.”

“We need to give this money some time to be spent,” he added.

Cruz went on to emphasize the importance of restarting the economy with a recovery bill to help get everyone who has lost their jobs as a result of the virus back to work and grow back small businesses that have suffered amid the pandemic.

