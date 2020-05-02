Blackburn: Biden Gave ‘Pretzel Defense’ on MSNBC — ‘On Every Side and Contradicting Himself and Twisting Himself in Knots’

Saturday during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) insisted presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s allegations of sexual misconduct were serious and required an investigation.

Biden is accused by his former U.S. Senate staffer Tara Reade of sexual assault, which Reade maintains occurred in the early 1990s.

Blackburn pointed out the double standard employed for Biden, a Democrat, and other Republicans, and called into question Biden’s interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” which she said he offered a “pretzel defense.”

“[W]hat we are just fascinated with right now is the double standard,” she said. “I will tell you — so many women have reached out to me this week are talking about fairness, and they see a lack of fairness in this issue around Tara Reade. They feel as if the Me Too movement has actually served a purpose to make it easier for their daughters and granddaughters to say, ‘Something wrong was done to me.’ But then they see the Democrats using Me Too when it’s convenient and dismissing it when it is not convenient. And I’ll tell you — Listening to Joe Biden’s interview yesterday, I said we should call this the ‘pretzel defense.’ He was on every side and contradicting himself and twisting himself in knots as he gave that interview yesterday.”

