McSally: China Will Be Held Accountable for Coronavirus — ‘We Need to Ensure That They Pay’

Republican lawmakers in Washington, D.C. are beginning to raise the issue about China’s role in the global coronavirus pandemic and how they should be held to account for the consequences of the virus’ spread. Add Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) to that list.

McSally, despite Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other Democrats’ efforts to downplay the communist Asian superpower’s role, insisted China must pay a price.

McSally, during an interview with Fox News Channel’s Shannon Bream, indicated the return of manufacturing to the United States is one such way China will be made accountable.

“[T]hey are now making masks in America because we need to bring that supply chain home from China,” she said. “I think Americans have woken up. President Trump has always known China has been on a path to try to replace us as a global leader. He has stood up to them and this virus that has China to blame.”

“They need to be held accountable for it,” McSally continued. “We need to ensure that they pay. American lives have been lost because of China’s coverup, their propaganda, their irresponsibility, their reckless and dangerous behavior. I’m working with President Trump and his administration, and we will hold China accountable and bring manufacturing home like we saw today in Arizona.”

