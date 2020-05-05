Pelosi: Biden Sexual Assault Allegation Is a ‘Closed Issue’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) dismissed the sexual assault allegations against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden as a closed issue.

Host Melber said, “I do want to play Joe Biden’s response. As viewers know, he has publicly addressed this allegation. Let’s take a listen.”

In a clip, Biden said, “It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened, and it didn’t. It never happened. I’m asking the secretary of the Senate today to identify whether any such document exists. If it does, make it public.”

Melber said, “Joe Biden speaking out just days ago on that allegation of a sexual assault. Now that he has given that answer, do you view this as a closed issue, or what is your response?”

Pelosi said, “Well, it is for me. I have said I am proud to support Joe Biden for president. I believe him when he says it didn’t happen. But I also believe when he says let them look into the records. And that’s what they should do. But I’m not going to answer this question again. I will just say I have every confidence that Joe Biden will be a great president of the United States. Not only because of the person of integrity that he is but the person of vision that he is for just some of the things you talked about, about health care for all Americans, about job security, about the kitchen table issues that he is so familiar with in his own family when his father lost his own job. Joe Biden is Joe. He brings those values and his personal experience to a vision for America that is about fairness and not trickle-down economics, but bubble up from that kitchen table, from working families in our country.”

