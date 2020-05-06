ABC’s Hostin: Trump Will Never Be as Smart, as Elegant, as Successful or Good Looking as Obama

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin said President Donald Trump was obsessed with former President Barack Obama because he would never be “as smart” or “as successful.”

While the panel was discussing Trump blaming the former administration for a lack of medical supplies in the national stockpile, Hostin said, “Well, it’s not a surprise that he tried to blame President Obama, and President Obama’s administration because he has this obsession with President Obama. I mean, he’ll never be as smart as President Obama or as elegant or eloquent, you know, or as successful. He’ll never look as good in a tan suit. So he, of course, tried to do that.”

She continued, “But I thought what was fascinating about what he said is he somehow implied that he got that test from President Obama’s administration, but what was bizarre was, you know, there weren’t any tests for the coronavirus coming out of the Obama administration. The tests that initially came out for the coronavirus came out under the Trump administration, and those tests were mandated to be made by the CDC by the Trump administration. The CDC never really is in the business of making testing kits for the coronavirus, and so those testing kits were faulty. Those testing kits were problematic, and because of the Trump administration’s decision to have the CDC make those testing kits, Whoopi, the testing was way behind. So as of, I think, March 29th, we only had about 855,000 people tested when Johns Hopkins and other reputable institutions are saying we need to be testing 5 million people a day. So it falls squarely, again, on the Trump administration’s shoulders, not the Obama administration’s shoulders. Okay? ”

