Scalise: Obama, Biden Should Answer for Their Role in Flynn Case

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that former President Obama and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden should answer for their possible roles in the case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Scalise said, “[P]eople like Strzok referenced the seventh floor in some of these documents, that means the top brass at the time over at the FBI, possibly Justice, possibly even the White House knew about this. When’s Barack Obama going to answer for it and when is Joe Biden going to answer for his role in all of this?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett