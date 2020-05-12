Jim Jordan: Comey the ‘Common Denominator’ Through All This — ‘I Hope John Durham Is Looking at Him Real Closely’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sounded off on the latest developments in the saga of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Last week, the Department of Justice dropped charges against Flynn after evidence pointed to a scheme set up by FBI agents to lay a perjury trap for him. According to Jordan, the Department of Justice should be looking at former FBI Director James Comey’s role.

Partial transcript as follows:

They tried to trap and they did trap Michael Flynn. They tried to set up and trap the president. Now, Brian, think about three weeks in January of 2017. January 3, Chuck Schumer announces, if you mess with the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday to get back at you. January 4, the very next day, Peter Strzok tells the two agents who want to drop any — any pursuit of — of Michael Flynn, he says, no, no, no, don’t drop it. Comey and McCabe want to continue to go after Michael Flynn.

The next day, January 5, they have the now-famous meeting in the White House where President Obama is in with Brennan, Clapper, Comey. After the meeting’s over, he pulls Comey aside, says — starts talking to him about Michael Flynn. The next day, Brian, January 6th, those same people, Brennan, Clapper, Comey go to Trump Tower to talk to President-elect Trump, brief him. Comey sticks around afterward to tell President Trump about the dossier. The dossier that Jim Comey already knows is false. He knows is Russian disinformation. He knows is paid for by the Clinton campaign, but he tells the president about it to try to set up the president. And then 12 days later, Jim Comey sends two guys into to the White House, sneaks them in, doesn’t follow protocol to set up Michael Flynn.

And the common denominator through all of that, the common guy is Jim Comey. And I hope — I hope John Durham in his investigation is looking hard at holding Jim Comey accountable for all that this — all that this stuff that — that — that played out over the last three and a half years.