MSNBC’s Heilemann Trump Is ‘Just an Idiot, He’s Just a Moron’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network national affairs analyst John Heilemann called President Donald Trump an “idiot” and a “moron.”

In a clip, Trump said, “Don’t forget, we have more cases than anybody in the world, but why? Because we do more testing. When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases. They don’t want to write that. It’s commonsense.”

Heilemann said, “The man is an idiot. Can I just say it at the start? Listening to that sound, he’s just an idiot. He’s just a moron. The idea of the president of the United States stands up and says, ‘the problem with testing is that if we test, we have more cases.’ That’s what he said. If we test, we have more cases. You know what? The testing doesn’t make the cases. The testing reveals the cases. The number of cases out there is the number of cases out there. The testing helps us know how many there are. He literally believes that the problem with testing is that it’s somehow gives us more cases, and that’s bad. It’s bad for his politics. So just the sheer idiocy of his comments.”

