Stacey Abrams: SCOTUS Trying to Create ‘Democracy-Proof Duma’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” author Stacey Abrams said the Supreme Court striking down a voting map in Louisiana was their attempt to create a “democracy-proof Duma.”

Abrams said, “This is about power, and this is about what authoritarianism looks like in America. The reason the Supreme Court dismantled the Voting Rights Act is because they want to be able to create the kind of Viktor Orban, democracy-proof Duma that, you know, Russia has, that Venezuela had, that Hungary has. And you do that by getting rid of anyone who can disagree with you. In a multiracial democracy, that means starting with black voters, starting with black elected officials, going after Latino elected officials, kicking almost 19 people out of Congress and creating a permanent majority. What Florida is doing is what it’s always done, which is do it on a smaller scale.”

She added, ‘We have to remember the authoritarianism didn’t just visit America, it was fomented in the South. And what we saw DeSantis do is exactly what Georgia has done, what Texas has done, what Louisiana is about to do, what Mississippi is starting to do, and that is take power away from those they do not like to give it to those who will never give it up.”

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