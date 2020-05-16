Kinzinger: We Shouldn’t ‘Abandon’ and ‘Disband’ W.H.O. – Money Can Be Used as ‘Leverage for Change’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) stated that the United States shouldn’t completely desert and “disband” the World Health Organization, but should instead push to reform it while still remaining at the table, and that if President Trump decides to partially restore funding to the organization, “it may be an interesting opportunity to use that money as leverage for change.”

Kinzinger said, “I think it’s actually an interesting concept. Because the issue with the W.H.O., we don’t want to just abandon it and disband it, but we want the head of the W.H.O. gone. He is absolutely in the pocket of China, and there’s no better opportunity than to say, we’re going to withdraw most of our funding, we’ll still have a seat at the table, but if you want U.S. money, you’re going to have to make a change. … I think the answer here is not to disband the W.H.O., it’s to have real changes and take out Chinese influence in it. And I think if the president makes this decision, it may be an interesting opportunity to use that money as leverage for change.”

