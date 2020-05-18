Nunes: We Know Durham Investigation ‘Real,’ ‘By the Book’ Because Things Aren’t Leaking — No 3:00 a.m. Raids

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, walked through some of the knowns and unknowns of a probe underway headed by U.S. Attorney John Durham into potential FBI wrongdoing regarding its counterintelligence investigation into the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

According to Nunes, Durham’s effort seemed to be a “real investigation” given an apparent adherence to the rulebook and the limited amount of leaks coming out of the investigation.

“Let me walk you through,” he explained. “We made two referrals based on conspiracy — in the conspiracy to break many crimes, most importantly defrauding the United States of America. One on what we call manipulation of intelligence. Clearly, some of that intelligence came from the intelligence agencies themselves, including the CIA. So, you know, I have no idea if Director Brennan was wittingly or unwittingly of what happened there, but people did conspire to do things that were wrong. We also made a conspiracy referral based on the whole FISA debacle and getting a FISA warrant against the Trump campaign. I don’t know exactly what he knew at that time.”

“Now, what do we — what do we know about — about what Brennan knew at the time?” Nunes continued. “We know from Harry Reid that he briefed Harry Reid on the dossier, the so-called Steele dossier, the dirt, the Clinton dirt. So, you know, I don’t know where he got it from. I’m not sure exactly what he did with it, but those are questions maybe that he would have to ask — answer to Durham. Now, just because we made those criminal referrals, those two referrals on conspiracy, doesn’t mean that that’s what’s Durham’s looking at, because he’s — Durham, unlike Mueller, is running a real investigation here, and he’s doing it really by the book. And we know that because things aren’t leaking. There’s not 3:00 a.m. raids, you know, going to people’s houses just for misleading Congress.”

Nunes added. “So, those are the questions — and I would just add onto that, we have a global leaks referral that really focuses on leaks that seem to only go to one place. Now, that doesn’t mean there’s only one person within the government that leaked that information, but we are hopeful that someone can get to the bottom of who was leaking to very — a very few specific group of people.”

