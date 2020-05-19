McCarthy on Dems ‘Proxy Voting’: That’s How You Get More ‘Cash for Cannabis’ Than Coronavirus

Tuesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slammed the congressional Democrats for utilizing “proxy voting” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy argued proxy voting gives House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) more power and is how Congress ended up with a bill with more “cash for cannabis” than to fight the coronavirus.

“Today, 20 people inside Congress have all the power because what the Democrats did was put all the power where a proxy vote, where you would give your vote to somebody else,” McCarthy stated. “They could hold 10 proxies. So, 20 people on the Democratic side can decide everything that happens. How do those across this nation — the millions of people who loan their voice to somebody else to hold them accountable — how can they hold them accountable?”

He continued, “How can Congress pass a $3 trillion bill when no one was able to see it on the Republican or Democrat side, that was written just inside the speaker’s office. It never went through the committee. There were no challenges. That’s how you end up with a bill that has more cash for cannabis than actually dealing with COVID. That’s the problem that we have, and I don’t know why someone would celebrate that.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent