Biden: Twitter ‘Should Say When Things Are Patently Not True’

During an interview broadcast on Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Situation Room,” 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden argued that “when things are patently not true,” such as President Trump’s recent tweets about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and the death of Lori Klausutis, one of Scarborough’s interns during his time in Congress, social media companies like Twitter “should say so.”

CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash asked Biden, “The president spends a lot of time, especially this past weekend, tweeting some pretty outlandish comments, retweeting others, things like conspiracy theories, suggesting his critics committed murder. Do you think social media companies like Twitter should take action against the president?”

Biden stated, “I’m of the view that social media companies have to reexamine whether or not — for example, if you put something out saying that same outlandish thing that the president thinks, a talk show host on cable committed murder, I mean, you’d say, there’s no evidence for that at all, zero.”

Bash then asked Biden, “So, should Twitter do something? Should they take action?”

Biden responded, “I think they should. I think they should say when things are patently not true, they should say so.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett