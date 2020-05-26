GOP Sen. Kennedy: World Leaders’ ‘Weeniness’ Has Led to China Acting Like a Bully

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) slammed the Chinese Communist Party and touted President Donald Trump’s handling of the Asian superpower’s leadership as tensions ramp up between the two countries.

China is warning of a new “Cold War” in response to the United States’ criticisms of China’s cover-up of the coronavirus outbreak. As a response, the United States is threatening to sanction China.

Kennedy said in the interview he supports sanctioning China and laid into other world leaders for allowing China to become what it is today by acting like “weenies.”

“Look, we have to face the facts with China,” Kennedy advised. “First, it’s important to distinguish between the people of China and the Chinese Communist Party, which is populated by thugs. Number two, you can’t trust the Chinese Communist Party ever. I wouldn’t turn my back on them if they were two days dead. Number three, China’s strength and China’s bullying has been frankly caused by the weeniness of the world and the world leaders. … And four, weakness invites the wolves. That’s all the Chinese Communist Party understands. We’ve got to push back and we’ve got to join the rest of the world and encourage them to do so including but not limited to sanctions. We may have to revoke the special trade status with Hong Kong. The people of Hong Kong have faced a tough decision here. They can get out or they can fight to the very end, but China is taking them over.”

“I don’t want a new Cold War with China but that’s up to China,” he added.

Kennedy urged world leaders “to grow some oranges” and stand up to China like Trump.

“Basically, what we’ve got to do is the world leaders … have got to grow some oranges,” Kennedy stated. “The only politician I know of that’s really been willing to stand up to China is Trump. I mean, that’s just a fact — hate him or love him — he’s been the only one to look them in the eye and say, ‘Man, you’re not going to shove the world around anymore, you’re not going to shove America around. Doesn’t mean we shouldn’t talk to them, Ed, but we have to stop being a bunch of weenies.”

