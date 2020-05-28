Pompeo: China’s Regime ‘Poses Real Risks’ to U.S., ‘This Is Like the Days of the Soviet Union’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that President Trump will make several announcements over the coming days that acknowledge the threat to the U.S. and the security of the American people that is posed by the Chinese Communist Party and said, “This is like the days of the Soviet Union. This is a Communist, tyrannical regime that poses real risks to the United States.”

Pompeo said, “I think you’ll see, in the coming days, the president make a series of announcements with respect to this, that recognizes the threat to the United States of America, the American people’s security, as it emanates from this tyrannical regime inside of China.”

He later added, “I don’t want to get in front of what he’s going to say tomorrow. But the American people should know that the Chinese Communist Party has worked to have enormous influence here in the United States. This isn’t a red scare. This isn’t racist. The Chinese people are great people. This is like the days of the Soviet Union. This is a Communist, tyrannical regime that poses real risks to the United States.”

