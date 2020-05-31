GOP Gov. Hogan: Vote-by-Mail Is the Only Way to Vote Safely During Pandemic

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) said the only way people can vote safely during the coronavirus pandemic was to vote by mail.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “The president continues to insist that mail-in voting will lead to rampant voter fraud. I know you have mail-in voting in Maryland. What’s your take on the president’s continued campaign against it?”

Hogan said, “We haven’t had any experiences so far in Maryland that would cause me any great concern. We did that in the special election. We’re doing it in a primary on Tuesday here in our state. During the pandemic, it was the only way to have safe voting. We wanted to make sure everybody had the opportunity to vote by putting themselves in danger by going out to polling places. We want to make sure we get the opportunity for every single person to vote. We want to make sure that no voting fraud is taking place, whether by mail or any other way, but I’m not concerned about that here in our state. We’ve been doing it for a long time.”

